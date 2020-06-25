Live Now
Man pronounced dead after being hit by car in Newport; police investgating

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning in Newport.

According to Lt. April Amaral, officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to a report of an accident on Spring Street in the area of Dearborn Street.

The victim, a man who has not yet been identified, was taken to Kent County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to determine whether the man was a pedestrian when he was struck or already lying in the roadway, Amaral said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

