TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Providence man was killed while working in a Tiverton quarry Friday morning.

The incident took place at Tiverton Materials, a company that supplies construction materials, according to authorities.

First responders arrived at the Fish Road facility to find the victim, identified by police as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29, laying on the ground unresponsive.

Ovando Gamez was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Ovando Gamez had been on top of a machine used to separate sand from gravel when it became clogged.

Ovando Gamez fell into the machine while attempting to unclog it, according to police, and was pulled out of it by those working nearby.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as the Mine Safety and Health Administration, are actively investigating the incident.