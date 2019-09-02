Man in critical condition after Newport house fire

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to Newport Hospital in critical condition following a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 47 Dudley Street for a report of flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

“My husband texted me and said I think our neighbors house is on fire. We see some black smoke coming out of the window,” Kate Repko said.

Before they arrived, neighbors said they banged on the home’s door and yelled, trying to alert anyone inside.

“My neighbor was calling him, everyone was doing everything they can. We didn’t realize he was in there, it had been about ten minutes and there had been so much smoke coming out the window. We didn’t realize he was in there until they finally found him,” Repko said.

Crews quickly located the victim inside the home, according to Newport Fire Marshal Wayne Clark.

“They found heavy fire in the back of the house, so they made an aggressive attack, made an aggressive attack to the kitchen area and found one person inside who was removed from the home,” Clark said.

The fire was extinguished in about fifteen minutes. At this time, investigators say it appears to be accidental.

(story continues below)

Neighbors tell me they tried banging on the home door themselves, texting and calling when they saw lots of smoke coming from the home. — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) September 2, 2019

The victim has not been identified. Neighbors described him as a man in his late fifties.

“Really nice guy, good neighbor, always helpful, always mowed the lawn for our neighbor, our neighbor is 98-years-old. And he shoveled the driveway for her and mows the lawn, he’s a really great guy,” Repko said.