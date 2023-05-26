BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after detectives found a body inside a missing Bristol man’s car Friday, according to authorities.

Police said 76-year-old Alan Mello’s car was discovered Friday morning “embedded in extremely dense overgrowth and brush” near Metacom Avenue.

There was a man’s body in the driver’s seat, according to police. Investigators are still working to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Mello was first reported missing on May 22, though he was last seen by family and friends on May 13.

The investigation into his disappearance revealed Mello may have traveled to Norton, Mass., to visit a friend prior to being reported missing. Detectives found Mello’s car while tracing the route he likely took home from his friend’s house.

“There were no skid marks or debris that would have alerted anyone that a vehicle had traveled off the roadway,” Major Brian Burke wrote in a media release.

It’s unclear exactly how and when Mello’s vehicle left the roadway, though detectives don’t suspect any foul play.