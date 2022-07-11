TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a car crash that critically injured a Tiverton man last week.

Officers responded to Crandall Road Friday night for several reports of a car that had crashed into someone’s front yard.

Bystanders helped the driver, identified by police as 24-year-old Austin John Medeiros, out of the car before first responders arrived.

Police said Medeiros was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that Medeiros was speeding when his car veered off the roadway, hit a telephone and crashed into a tree in the yard, according to police.

Police believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, though the cause is still under investigation.