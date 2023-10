BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol man convicted of killing his grandmother is expected to be sentenced in court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Raymond Paiva, 30, pleaded guilty last month to the 2017 murder of 62-year-old Eudora Gustafson.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said Paiva smothered his grandmother with a pillow in her home on Sowams Drive.

Paiva then stole Gustafson’s jewelry and sold it to a pawn shop in North Providence.