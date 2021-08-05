Man charged with sexually assaulting woman on public bus

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman on board a RIPTA bus in Barrington last month has been identified and charged.

Eduardo Calderon, 67, of Providence, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, according to Barrington police.

On July 6, police say a 23-year-old woman reported that a man had groped her and kissed her arm and shoulder while she was riding the bus. She told police the contact was uninvited and not consensual and provided a description of the suspect.

A Good Samaritan witnessed the assault and intervened, according to police.

After getting video and a time-stamped list of riders from RIPTA Security, detectives released surveillance images of the suspect earlier this week. They got tips from both the public and local police departments, which helped them to identify Calderon as the suspect.

Police said Calderon was already being held at the ACI’s intake center for violating the terms of a suspended sentence, having been arrested for shoplifting in Cranston.

