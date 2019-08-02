Man charged with DUI in serious Barrington crash

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested Friday morning on charges connected to a serious crash in Barrington that sent him and two other people to the hospital.

According to police, Christian Narvaez, 35, was traveling south on the Wampanoag Trail around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he hit another vehicle from behind in the area of Pine Top Road.

Narvaez continued down the road and eventually hit a utility pole, causing it to snap, while the second vehicle ended up in a dirt parking lot.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Wayne Hagan, remains in the hospital with serious injuries as of Friday morning, according to police. His passenger, Jeraldine Hagan, was taken to the hospital along with Narvaez and both have since been released.

Police said the investigation revealed that Narvaez was traveling at nearly double the posted speed limit of 45 mph. He faces felony charges of DUI involving bodily injury, driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, and driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, along with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. He’s due in court at a later date.