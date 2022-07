BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who was caught on camera stealing an American flag from a Barrington resident’s home has turned himself in to police.

Joseph Sands, of Providence, has been charged with one count of larceny.

Surveillance video showed Sands approach a home on County Road and walk up to the front steps before taking the flag off a porch post. He then rolled up the flag as he walked away.

Police say Sands later returned the flag to the homeowner.