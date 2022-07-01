BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole an American flag from a Barrington resident’s home Thursday.

The Barrington Police Department shared surveillance footage of the incident to social media Friday evening. The footage shows a man approach the County Road residence and walk up the front steps before nonchalantly plucking the flag off of a porch post.

The man is then seen rolling the flag up as he walks away.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Barrington Police Department at (401) 437-3930.