NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police made an arrest after a man was stabbed Saturday night in Newport, according to a city spokesperson.

Officers responding to the area of Farewell Street and Broadway around 11:30 p.m. found the 36-year-old victim, but the suspect had fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anthony Moore, 54, was later found in Narragansett where he was taken into custody.

Moore and the victim knew each other, the city spokesperson said.