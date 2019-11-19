Man arrested for allegedly dealing heroin and crack cocaine

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield man was arrested on charges of possession and dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Portsmouth.

Police said they received a tip Monday that the suspect, identified as Orlando Rodriguez, was delivering quantities of the drugs in the Portsmouth area.

At the time of his arrest, police said Rodriguez had 11.5 grams of suspected heroin and one gram of suspected crack cocaine in his possession.

He was charged with possession of schedule IV narcotics and possession of schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver. He is expected to be arraigned in Newport County District Court.