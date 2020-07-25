Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after a crash involving the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a car.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. and the intersection of Fish and Eagleville Roads in Tiverton.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as a 42-year-old man from Little Compton, had to be flown to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators believe he somehow collided with the other other vehicle as the car was attempting to make a turn on the road, but the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.