MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man charged with attacking his mother while she was driving in Middletown over the weekend faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Houshang Azimi, 25, was arraigned on a felony charge of domestic assault on a person over 60.

Sunday evening, officers responded to the area of Green End and Honeyman avenues and found a woman laying on the ground bleeding heavily. Police said Azimi was also there with blood on his hands, arms and shorts.

Police learned the 61-year-old woman was driving with Azimi when he allegedly began assaulting her. She pulled off to the side of the road and got out of the car, but he chased after her, police added.

Witnesses told police they saw the woman laying on the ground while Azimi was punching and kicking her. In court, Azimi denied those claims.

Story continues below the video.

“Update of her injuries were skull and facial fractures, broken nose, three broken ribs, three broken vertebrae and a collapsed lung requiring surgery. Mr. Azimi was interviewed and denied that he at any point placed his hands on his mother,” Middletown Police Sgt. Brett McKinnon said.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.

Both Azimi and his mother are from Canada, but police haven’t said why they were in Middletown.

Azimi is being held on $150,000 surety bail. The judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not have any contact with his mother.

He is due back in court on Oct. 18.

Hear why police in Canada say Azimi was arrested just two weeks ago coming up on 12 News at 4.