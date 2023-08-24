PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth man charged with murdering his landlord was back in court Thursday.

Jacob Morrill, 24, was arraigned on new charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Court documents obtained by 12 News say Morrill drove 50-year-old Xue Feng Wu’s car without permission and also spent up to $100 with his credit card.

Prosecutors allege Morill struck Wu in the head with a small ax during a dispute in May at a home on West Main Road, then hid his body in a wooded area nearby.

Portsmouth police first went to the home after they were asked by Tiverton police to perform a well-being check on Wu, who had left to check on his rental property and never returned.

Morrill, who was one of the tenants, told officers that Wu was there earlier, but left to go to court in Providence.

Officers later returned to the home after getting a tip from another resident about a possible crime, but Morrill had already allegedly contacted police to tell them what happened and where to find Wu’s body.

The body was found wrapped in a tarp and covered in wire fencing and other objects next to a path behind the home. Police said they also recovered evidence, including the suspected murder weapon.

No word on a motive for the killing, but court records show Wu and Morrill had an eviction hearing scheduled.

Morrill has been held without bail since his arrest.