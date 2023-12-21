NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have seized a stockpile of guns and gun parts from a Fall River man after he allegedly made illegal purchases across the border in Rhode Island.

Joshua Rosa-Reyes, 29, is accused of faking a Rhode Island residency in order to buy “assault-style weapons,” since the purchase of such weaponry is banned under Massachusetts law.

The charges stemmed from a joint state and federal investigation, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office. Prosecutors allege Rosa-Reyes gave a fake address in Pawtucket to get a Rhode Island driver’s license, which was then used to buy eight firearms from two licensed dealers between May and August of this year.

The AG’s office said federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rosa-Reyes’ actual home in August and seized 30 guns, 46 large-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Several of the guns were those allegedly bought illegally in Rhode Island.

Two storage units belonging to Rosa-Reyes in Massachusetts were also searched, according to the AG’s office. Investigators discovered more than 100 large-capacity feeding devices, as well as additional gun parts, three more guns and $10,000 cash.

Rosa-Reyes was arraigned last week on eight counts of providing false information in securing a firearm and one count of providing false statement to fraudulently obtain license or registration.

Fall River illegal gun seizure (Photo courtesy of the R.I. Attorney General’s Office)