NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have seized a stockpile of guns and gun parts from a Fall River man after he allegedly made illegal purchases across the border in Rhode Island.

Joshua Rosa-Reyes, 29, is accused of faking a Rhode Island residency in order to buy “assault-style weapons,” since the purchase of such weaponry is banned under Massachusetts law.

The charges stemmed from a joint state and federal investigation, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office. Prosecutors allege Rosa-Reyes gave a fake address in Pawtucket to get a Rhode Island driver’s license, which was then used to buy eight firearms from two licensed dealers between May and August of this year.

The AG’s office said federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rosa-Reyes’ actual home in August and seized 30 guns, 46 large-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Several of the guns were those allegedly bought illegally in Rhode Island.

Two storage units belonging to Rosa-Reyes in Massachusetts were also searched, according to the AG’s office. Investigators discovered more than 100 large-capacity feeding devices, as well as additional gun parts, three more guns and $10,000 cash.

Rosa-Reyes was arraigned last week on eight counts of providing false information in securing a firearm and one count of providing false statement to fraudulently obtain license or registration.

Fall River illegal gun seizure
Fall River illegal gun seizure (Photo courtesy of the R.I. Attorney General’s Office)