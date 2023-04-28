WARREN R.I. (WPRI) — A 76-year-old nursing home patient has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed an 81-year-old patient.
Police were called to Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center just after 10 p.m. Thursday for the “sudden death” of a male patient.
At the scene, officers were informed the staff had to separate the 76-year-old from the deceased patient. No names have yet been released.
The suspect was arraigned in court and ordered held without bail.
The incident remains under investigation.
