Man, 54, dies after incident involving bat, knife in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died at the hospital about two weeks after he was injured during an altercation in Warren.

Richard Raymond, 54, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital this past Sunday, according to Warren police.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, police said they were called to Market and Sanders streets for a report of a disturbance between two men that possibly involved a knife.

Officers arrived to find Raymond on the ground suffering from severe injuries to his head after he was allegedly hit by an aluminum bat. A 43-year-old man and a juvenile were also at the scene, police said, and a knife was recovered by the officers.

What led up to the apparent violence is currently unclear. Police said it appears the two men knew each other and the juvenile was known to one of them, but their relationships were not specified.

Police said they’re now investigating the case, which has been sent to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office for review.

