NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old man has died following a late-night moped crash in Newport.

Newport police say the moped was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Admiral Kalbfus Road Rotary.

The medical examiner’s office responded Wednesday morning and pronounced the rider dead.

The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.