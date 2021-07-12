Man, 26, charged with domestic assault in Portsmouth stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of stabbing another man at a Portsmouth home last week was arrested Monday morning.

Kenneth Young, 26, was arraigned in court on a felony domestic assault charge, according to Portsmouth police.

Police said they responded to a home on Ethel Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the 46-year-old victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to his abdomen. He was treated at the scene then taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The suspect was gone by the time police arrived, and they said the victim did not identify who stabbed him.

In the days that followed, detectives developed Young as a suspect and took him into custody on Monday, according to police.

His relationship to the victim is unclear at this time.