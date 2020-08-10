Man, 25, dies after wave knocks him off rock at Newport coast, DEM says

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old Providence man died Monday following an incident along the Brenton Point shoreline in Newport.

According to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM), he and others were jumping off the rocks at a location known as “12 O’Clock High.”

Eyewitnesses told the DEM the man was climbing out of the water when he was knocked back in by a wave and couldn’t get back out.

Newport Fire Deputy Chief Michael Ferreira told Eyewitness News they got the call around 3 p.m. and arrived to find the man unconscious.

“When our first crews got on scene, we found that there wasn’t anyone in the water, but at the bottom of about a 30-foot rock face, there was a man up on the rocks that needed medical attention,” Ferreira said.

First responders performed life-saving measures before taking the man to Newport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the DEM said. His name has not been released.

Environmental and Newport police continue to investigate the incident.

The DEM issued a reminder that jumping and diving are prohibited in that area.

“The coastal, rocky areas can be dangerous at times, especially this time of year,” Ferreira said. “There’s algae that grows on the rocks that can be very slippery, so if you’re not from the area, if you don’t know the area, just be careful around unknown rocky coastline.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour