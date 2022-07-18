TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been a long week for Madeline Gray.

The Tiverton Housing Authority resident tells 12 News that last Wednesday, she contacted the public housing complex after realizing her water wasn’t heating up all the way.

Executive Director Nancy Cameron Brutzman said THA, which primarily houses low-income residents, immediately investigated and discovered that the commercial hot water heater had malfunctioned.

Cameron Brutzman said upon learning of the issue, THA contacted the vendor to repair it.

“The necessary material was expedited to THA,” Cameron Brutzman explained in statement. “The vendor immediately realized a different part was needed and quickly set out to replace that part.”

But when the new part arrived at the Hancock Street housing complex, the vendor realized it would take some time to properly fix it.

It’s unclear at this time when the water heater will be repaired, which isn’t sitting well with Gray.

“I’ve got a lot of concerns, that’s all I can say,” Gray said. “I mean, we don’t see the action, we don’t see anything here.”

Gray said she’s especially concerned for other residents living in the housing complex, adding that most of them are seniors.

THA told residents Monday afternoon that there are hotel rooms available for anyone who needs access to hot water while the repairs are being made.

“Despite worldwide labor and supplies shortages, THA and its vendor continue to expedite remedying this situation,” Cameron Brutzman said. “We continue to work together with our vendor to restore the water heater ASAP.”

Gray said she personally won’t be temporarily moving to a hotel room.

“It sounds like chaos to me,” she said. “I’d rather just heat [my own] water.”

Gray showed 12 News a flyer distributed to residents that reads: “If you boil hot water to warm up your bath, take care. No burns!”

12 News reached out to the town administrator regarding the situation but has not yet heard back.