PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Louis Escobar, long-time owner of Escobar Farm and known as “Mr. Portsmouth,” has died.

Escobar passed away at his home on Friday at the age of 84, according to his obituary.

He took over the family farm in 1972, which is known for its annual corn maze and fireworks displays. He also loved to educate those who stopped by the farm by explaining how the milk industry runs, teaching them about feed production, and more.

A serious fall from a tractor in 2015 left him a functioning quadriplegic, but he still roamed the farm in his wheelchair.

In 2017, Escobar Farm was named Rhode Island’s Outstanding Dairy Farm of the Year by the New England Green Pastures Committee.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Escobar, and three children, his obituary says.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Connors Funeral Home in Portsmouth.