PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was damaged Saturday afternoon after a truck carrying logs tipped over on East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Pictures shared with 12 News show that one of the logs landed on the driver’s side window of a black sedan. Those pictures also show a gray car with apparent damage to the rear bumper.

Portsmouth police said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

It is currently unclear what led up to the crash.