PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season just wrapped up, but for the team in Portsmouth, this past year was tough both on and off the field.

The players battled all season while their coach Keith MacDonald fought a different kind of opponent.

Seven months ago, Easter weekend, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — bone cancer.

“I sat down with the doctor and he had a nurse practitioner with him, and all of a sudden he mentioned the c-word, the cancer word, and I did not hear a word,” MacDonald recalled. “I always thought you would be ready for something like that, but you’re never ready.”

MacDonald has lived in Portsmouth for 27 years with his wife and three kids. For more than three decades he has been coaching football in Newport, Middletown and now Portsmouth.

“With this whole thing, if you’re not positive, you’re beaten,” MacDonald said. “This is my elixir. People say, ‘You must be tired,’ and I say, ‘The only time I’m not tired is when I am standing on the field with the kids.'”

Not only is he coaching the kids in town, but he is also coaching alongside two of his own kids, Ryan and Kyle.

“Being happy and positive is just in personality, especially when he is out here on the football field. As soon as you walk down he gets that smile on his face, he is just in his place and in his element,” Ryan said.

“As long as I’ve been alive he’s been coaching and has been telling me there is nothing better than being around these guys,” Kyle added. “I’m not surprised he is reacting and feeling the way he is. Even on his toughest days, he is always the first to have a laugh.”

This is a battle MacDonald isn’t fighting alone. In October, the “Mac Strong” movement was created.

“It gets out there that you need something and they take care of you,” MacDonald said. “You know, everybody needs help, they say ‘What can we do for you?’ And I just say, ‘Thank you for being there.'”

MacDonald has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last six months and will start another three-month program soon.

“Doctors have told me to keep doing what I have been doing because the numbers are going down,” he said. “They said you will never be off the treatment because it’s not a curable cancer, but it’s a manageable cancer.”