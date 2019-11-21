Dentist arraigned on child molestation charges, placed on home confinement

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A local dentist accused of molesting a young relative faced a judge Thursday morning.

At Newport County Superior Court, Maria Asciolla, 57, of East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree child molestation.

The judge set bail at $50,000 with surety, which Asciolla’s attorney said would be posted.

Upon her release, a judge ordered Asciolla to home confinement, to have no contact with the two children involved, and to surrender her passport.

According to court documents, Asciolla allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a male victim under the age of 14. The details of the allegations are so graphic, Eyewitness News has decided to not report them.

The crimes allegedly took place between Nov. 24, 2016, and Sept. 29, 2018.

Asciolla was indicted by a statewide grand jury earlier this month.

Jamestown police say they’re also investigating another child abuse case involving someone closely connected to Asciolla.