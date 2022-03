LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Little Compton Police Department introduced a new patch design which they’re selling as part of a fundraiser.

The St. Patrick’s Day-themed patches can be purchased for $10 and all proceeds will go directly to the Little Compton Food Bank.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all and we remind everyone to celebrate responsibly,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The patches will be on sale through the month of March at the Little Compton Public Safety Complex.