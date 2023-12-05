LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Little Compton’s fiscal clerk was arrested last week following an investigation into the misappropriation of a resident’s tax payment, according to R.I. State Police.

Rachel Bruno, 31, has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent conversion of more than $100.

The investigation began back in August, when police said a resident discovered that their tax payment for 2022 hadn’t been processed.

Police said the resident made the $1,096 cash payment at the town tax collector’s office the year prior and handed the money to Bruno.

The tax collector’s office attempted to trace the payment but it was not recorded or deposited into the town’s account.

Police said Bruno, who’s also a part-time dispatcher for the Little Compton Police Department, confessed to misappropriating the money when questioned about the missing payment.

Bruno was released on $1,000 personal recognizance pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 28.