LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man’s death last fall in Little Compton was determined to be a homicide.

The incident happened on Pottersville Road in early October.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts, which performed the autopsy, confirmed the cause of 47-year-old Steven Velozo’s death was “mechanical asphyxia.”

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office told 12 News it’s working with Little Compton police on their investigation.

Little Compton police have not responded to 12 News’ requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.