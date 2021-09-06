Lincoln firefighter organizes procession to honor Warren’s assistant fire chief

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) – A volunteer firefighter from a department across the state is helping to honor the life of Warren’s assistant fire chief.

Brian Remy, 66, was one of two men who were shot while inside the Italian-American Club last Thursday. Remy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was rushed to the hospital.

His death sent shockwaves throughout the community. Remy served as the assistant fire chief of the town’s volunteer department for more than 40 years and was well known among residents.

Remy’s wake is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral & Memorial Services. But another volunteer firefighter from across the state has decided to go one step further.

Aaron Gallucci, a firefighter with Lincoln’s volunteer department and the founder of First Responder Angels, organized a procession for Remy, which is scheduled to begin right after the wake.

“At 8 o’clock, all fire apparatus, police apparatus, EMS, tow operators – they are more than welcome to join,” Gallucci said.

The procession will start on Market Street and end in front of the Warren Fire Department.

Gallucci said the goal of First Responder Angels is to honor fallen heroes like Remy, who were taken too soon.

“That’s why we do it, we do it for everybody,” he explained. “Not just for the fire department, not just for his family, we do it for everybody.”