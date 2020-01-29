Letter containing white powder prompts hazmat response at school admin building

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Reports of a letter containing a suspicious white powder being delivered to a school administration building in Bristol has led to an extensive investigation into where it came from, according to Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello.

A hazmat response team was called to the Bristol-Warren School District administration building on State Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

DeMello said a warning robocall was sent to nearby residents shortly after the investigation began. Hazmat crews set up a decontamination tent in the middle of the street.

The letter, containing an unknown white substance, arrived Wednesday morning to an area on the first floor of the building. Investigators have not said who the letter was addressed to, or if they’ve determined what the substance is.

DeMello said the building was closed off and the letter was confined until the hazmat team could safely remove it.

There have been no initial reports of anyone who was seriously affected by the suspicious white powder.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.