NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Kenan Thompson made a surprise visit to the Newport Police Department on Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Newport Police Department Facebook page, Thompson, along with Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong stopped by during the shift change between late watch and day watch to bring officers coffee and donuts.

Thompson and Mayor Khamsyvoravong posted for pictures with members of the department outside of the station.

The Saturday Night Live veteran, along with Kel Mitchell, are in Rhode Island to film Good Burger 2.

The original movie, released in 1997, was based off of a fast food skit on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That, and is well know for the catch phrase “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”

Filming has already begun in the state, as the old Friendly’s on Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence has been transformed into the Good Burger restaurant.

Production for Good Burger 2 is expected to wrap up in June, with filming also taking place in Providence, Warwick and East Greenwich.