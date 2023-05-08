WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing his roommate at a nursing home in Warren has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Robert Hill, 76, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 81-year-old John Sullivan late last month at Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

At a hearing Monday in district court, the judge accepted a report from the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) saying Hill is not competent to be tried for the crime.

Hill was committed to BHDDH custody and “placed on inpatient status as his unsupervised presence in the community poses a risk of harm to himself and others at this time,” according to the court order.

A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for August.

The nursing home’s director declined to comment since the investigation remains active.