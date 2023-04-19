NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime Newport Daily News columnist and reporter Jim Gillis passed away earlier this week. He was 64.

Gillis was known for his weekly column “Spare Change,” which the paper said he continued to work on until the very end.

“Finding people off the beaten path [who] needed help or had stories to tell,” Gillis told 12 News back in 2019. “I liked telling stories and I liked getting to know people, and I was always curious about a lot of different things.”

The award-winning journalist started at the newspaper in 1980 and covered education, crime, arts, and entertainment. According to the Newport Daily News, he retired as a full-time journalist at 2013, after finding out he needed a kidney transplant.

“I’ve had a blast,” Gillis said in 2019. “You start out with something and expose a topic and then see some changes that benefit people.”

Tonight on 12 News at 5 – hear from those who knew and worked with Gillis.