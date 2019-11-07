Jamestown woman indicted, accused of sex acts with boy

Directly above photograph of handcuffs and a folder.

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury this week handed out an indictment, charging a Jamestown woman with four counts of first-degree child molestation.

According to a release from the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, Maria Asciolla, 57, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a male victim under the age of 14.

Jamestown Police Department investigated the incidents which, according to the release, happened between Nov. 24, 2016 and Sept. 29, 2018.

Asciolla is due to be arraigned on Nov. 21 in Newport County Superior Court.

This story was edited from its original version to correct the suspect’s name, which was misspelled in the Attorney General’s initial news release.