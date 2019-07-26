Jamestown woman due in court after dogs left in hot car died

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) —The owner of three dogs that died after she allegedly left them in a hot car over the weekend is due in court Friday.

A 4-year-old black labrador, 7-month-old black labrador and 4-year-old keeshond died Sunday after they were found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle outside McQuade’s Market in Jamestown, according to police.

The owner of the dogs, Anne Garnett, 65, of Jamestown, was charged with three felony counts of unnecessary cruelty to an animal—which carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 for each count—as well as three misdemeanor counts of confinement of an animal in a motor vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was running but it appeared the air conditioning wasn’t working and the windows were rolled up. They also noted there was no water in the vehicle.

McQuade’s employee Kevin Versakos was gathering shopping carts outside when he saw a noticed a group of people around a car.

“The shock of it was just unbelievable,” Versakos said, “It didn’t look like a good situation.”

“Leaving your car running with the AC on, again there are inherent risks in doing that,” said RISPCA President Joe Warzycha.

Garnett was arraigned Sunday at Jamestown Police Headquarters and released.