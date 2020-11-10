‘It is everywhere’: Barrington woman diagnosed with COVID-19 recounts her recovery

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Krista Sonderegger never expected she would contract COVID-19, let alone be hospitalized because of it.

Sonderegger tells 12 News was admitted to The Miriam Hospital in late October after testing positive for the virus.

“I’d say my two toughest things were my oxygen and my fevers,” she said. “I had really high fevers, so that was a little bit scary.”

She said she has Asthma, and the unknown of how bad her case could be really scared her.

The worst part, she said, was that she had to go through it alone, due to the hospital’s visitor restrictions.

At times, she found herself emotional.

“You have all these doctors and needles everywhere,” she recalled.

Thankfully, Sonderegger was sent home four days later, but since her release, she’s had to take another trip to the hospital where she learned she had developed pneumonia.

Doctors told her it was directly related to her COVID-19 diagnosis. That time, Sonderegger said, she did not have to get admitted.

“I honestly never thought I’d get it, and I never thought it would hit home that close to me,” she said. “I knew it was out there, but now I have a totally different outlook and I think other people need to have that outlook.”

Sonderegger said she’s back home and feeling better now, but has a long road to recovery ahead.

After experiencing COVID-19 firsthand, she is urging everyone to mask up and take the pandemic seriously, now more than ever.

It’s a message that the Rhode Island Department of Health couldn’t agree more with.

“I think it’s worse now than it was in the spring because one, we’re doing a lot more testing so we are finding more cases….two, I do think people have underestimated how contagious this disease is and they have dropped their guard a little bit,” RIDOH Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said. “I think one of the things you have to keep in the back of your mind is, if you’re not 100% compliant with the program, you are 100% at risk, and that’s a hard thing to hear, but the bottom line is the virus does not grade on a curve. If you are not saying 6 feet apart all the time and everyone’s not wearing a mask around you and you’re not washing your hands….This is very unforgiving, this will just infect you.”

Sonderegger tells 12 News she was taking all of the necessary precautions, including keeping her social circle small and wearing a mask.

She said the fact that she followed all the rules and still contracted the virus proved to her that the virus knows no boundaries.

“It is everywhere,” she said. “It’s scary because there are so many people that do not know that they have it. You could be near them and they don’t even know, and you’re the one who will get symptoms.”

