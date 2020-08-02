Isaias expected to bring big surf to area beaches

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Isaias is still days away from the Ocean State, but local surfers are enjoying the waves before the storm.

“Today there were good waves out and got a few good rides in and it’s going to get better throughout the week,” Bret Werner said.

“It’s getting better I’ve heard, so I came down with my friend Bobby and we’re enjoying the day,” Johnny Rodriguez said.

Isaias is expected to pass by Rhode Island’s coast late Tuesday night. The storm is bringing heavy rain and wind, creating possible perfect conditions for surfers.

“If it’s safe we will be out here,” Werner said.

“Possibly yeah, I make take a break tomorrow, but I’ll see how Tuesdays going to be,” Bob Luongo said.

Bob Luongo has been surfing for fifteen years. The Fall River resident says he checks the wave size and rip currents before going in the water during a storm, but says he has surfed during a hurricane.

“I surfed during Hurricane Maria. The storm was out to sea, it wasn’t right here, but the waves were really big. Usually there’s a lot of people, but the waves were so big there wasn’t as many people that day. It was so exciting. It was beautiful, like Heaven on Earth,” Luongo said.

The surfers told Eyewitness News, they’re looking forward to the sizable waves.

“When a storms out here you get waves like you do in California or Hawaii and like that so everybody does comes out for the waves. It’s fun for the ones who know what they are doing,” Rodriguez said.

As Isaias continues north, waves along are coast will become much bigger.