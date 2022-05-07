EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A beautiful bouquet never fails to bring joy and love and that’s why floral shops across the country are busy this weekend filling out orders for Mother’s Day,

12 News stopped by at Gilmore’s Flowers Shop in East Providence where owners say business is in full bloom. But due to the ongoing inflation they warn that higher wholesale prices will affect the volume of your order.

They say the best way to get the most for your money is through designer’s choice; let them know what you can afford and let them make it happen.

“So, the best thing a customer can do with this inflation situation is find a price they are comfortable with and let us design for you. Because that’s what’s going to give you the most for your money,” Donna Mulhern said.

Gilmore’s Flowers Shop extended their hours this weekend and will be open on Sunday. While they are no longer taking delivery orders for this weekend, people can still pick up flowers in person.