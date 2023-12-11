BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a fire at an industrial building on Broadcommon Road in Bristol.

Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from inside the building, then quickly went in and doused the flames.

People who live and work in the area told 12 News they heard an explosion, but it’s unclear at this time what may have caused that.

No injuries were reported.

Employees of the business there won’t be able to go back to work for at least a few days, according to DeMello.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.