In memory of Mr. Mac: Iconic Newport Halloween display to continue

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The MacDonalds’ holiday displays on Ellery Street have been a Newport tradition for decades. It’s a tradition that will continue despite the recent death of the man behind the grand spectacle.

Ronald MacDonald – a well-know and beloved figure in the Newport community – passed away in September.

Even though it will be the first Halloween without the man known in the community as “Mr. Mac,” his family is continuing the display because, according to his son Kevin MacDonald, that is what his father would have wanted them to do.

MacDonald loved decorating for Halloween and Christmas, and the family says because of that, they will continue his legacy and never stop decorating.

Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk.

Each year there’s a new theme, but the family always has a traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts. As well as a Charlie Brown section and cemetery plots.

This year’s theme is inspired by Avenger’s Endgame – the Marvel movie that came out earlier this year.

If you want to check it out, the family’s Halloween display runs until the first weekend of November.

