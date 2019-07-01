‘I wanted to see God’: Mom charged with driving kids into reservoir faces judge

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Milford mother who police believe intentionally drove her SUV into a Portsmouth reservoir with her children inside faced a judge Monday morning.

According to Portsmouth Police Detective John Cahoon, a witness told officers he saw Amanda Nappi’s Toyota Highlander go over an embankment, through some brush and into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon.

The same witness also saw Nappi walking hand-in-hand with two of her three children shortly after the crash, Cahoon said.

According to Cahoon, Nappi told the witness, “she wanted to see God.” Fearing she would drown her children, the witness told police he convinced her to bring her children to shore.

In court, Cahoon also said Nappi told one of the firefighters on scene she wanted to die.

Nappi was ordered to have no contact with her three children, who are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Since she is facing three felony charges, no pleas were entered and the case will move to Rhode Island Superior Court. Nappi was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation before her next court date.

Nappi’s bail was set at $30,000 with surety, which includes $10,000 for each felony count of cruelty to or neglect of a child. She signed a waiver of extradition to Massachusetts, where she lives.

Nappi is scheduled to be back in court on July 16 for a bail review hearing.