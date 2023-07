NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of swimmers dove into the waters of Narragansett Bay Saturday morning for the 47th annual Save The Bay Swim.

After a minor delay due to thunderstorms, more than 200 people took to the waves for the two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown.

The event raises money and awareness for Save The Bay. The funds will go towards supporting ongoing advocacy, habitat restoration, and education efforts.