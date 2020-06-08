Hundreds rally in Barrington in support of Black Lives Matter

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday for a Black Lives Matter rally in Barrington.

The show of support stretched down County Road from Barrington Congregational Church all the way to St. John’s Church.

Congressman David Cicilline was among those in attendance, raising awareness and demanding justice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Amazing outpouring of support for #BlackLivesMatter in Barrington today. pic.twitter.com/I60Lh9wqCK — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 7, 2020

“What’s really been inspiring is protests like this have happened all across the state, all across the country. People are adding their voice in a demand for change, a demand to end racial injustice in this country, a demand for reform in our police departments, and the crowds are diverse.

In the past week, the congressman said he attended rallies in Providence and Newport before coming to Barrington.

“It’s great. I think it’s an expression of collective commitment to taking on this issue directly, and I’m really proud that there are so many people here.”