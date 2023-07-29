PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of boaters are expected to dock in Potter’s Cove cove this weekend to celebrate Aquapalooza, and police are warning everyone to act responsibly.

The annual event is not state sanctioned, but is instead organized through a private Facebook group.

Officials are reminding everyone to not drink while boating, and will be patrolling the waters this weekend with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Environmental police say there’s zero tolerance for boating under the influence, and those who are caught will be arrested.