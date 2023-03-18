LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people marched in the World’s Shortest Saint Paddy’s Day Parade in the village of Adamsville Saturday afternoon; this was the second year the 89 foot long parade was held.

The event was hosted by the Kinnane Brothers, who received global recognition for directing the film “Home Team,” which was the number one movie on Netflix back in February of 2022.

Organizations that participated in the parade include the Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance, Portland and District Pipers and The Colonial Navy of Massachusetts.

Attendance was free, but tickets were also sold for a post-parade party and dinner; the money raised from those sales will go toward helping the Little Compton Food Bank.