Hoping to catch person who scattered nail-filled hot dogs, RISPCA offers $1,000 reward

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for scattering pieces of hot dogs with nails in them on lawns along Thurston Avenue in Newport.

A man found the hot dogs while out walking his dog on Monday and contacted Newport police.

As police continued to investigate, RISPCA President Joe Warzycha said he hopes the reward will encourage someone to come forward with helpful information.

“It’s incompressible how someone could commit such a malicious act and hopefully this reward will help bring this person to justice,” he wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Walsh at (401) 845-5775.