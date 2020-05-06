Breaking News
Man, 22, shot and killed in Fall River

Hoping to catch person who scattered nail-filled hot dogs, RISPCA offers $1,000 reward

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Newport Police Department

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for scattering pieces of hot dogs with nails in them on lawns along Thurston Avenue in Newport.

A man found the hot dogs while out walking his dog on Monday and contacted Newport police.

As police continued to investigate, RISPCA President Joe Warzycha said he hopes the reward will encourage someone to come forward with helpful information.

“It’s incompressible how someone could commit such a malicious act and hopefully this reward will help bring this person to justice,” he wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Walsh at (401) 845-5775.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com