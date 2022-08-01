Photos of Anne Frank are seen at an exhibit in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. in 2003. (Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images)

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After a local restaurant faced backlash for an anti-Semitic meme, Holocaust victims and their families will gather Monday to share their stories.

State Rep. John Edwards, who represents Tiverton and Portsmouth, is teaming up with the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center Speakers Bureau to host “Stories of Survival” at the Tiverton Public Library. Survivors will speak about their experiences under the Nazi regime, according to Edwards’s office.

The event is in response to a Facebook post from The Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant which featured Anne Frank and made light of the Holocaust.

The post, which has since been deleted, got national attention and sparked criticism against the business. It’s unclear whether the restaurant or Facebook took down the post.

Anne Frank is the Jewish teenager who wrote a diary of her experience living in hiding during the Nazi regime. That diary was published after her death at a Nazi concentration camp.