NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Newport diner is preparing to close its doors for good this weekend.

The last day Bishop’s 4th Street Diner will be open is Sunday, according to owners Steven and Vicki Bishop.

Steve tells 12 News the business has been part of his life for more than 25 years, adding that he started out as a manager before it was known as Bishop’s.

The previous owners sold the diner to him in 1998, he said.

The couple said they’re extremely grateful for all of the support the community has shown them over the years.

“We feel bad. Obviously for ourselves, but for our staff and customers too, because this has been their home away from home,” Vicki said.

The Bishops didn’t want it to end this way. The couple was forced to shudder by the new owners of the property on which the diner resides.

Thankfully, the couple said their diner is on the verge of being sold. While it’s not a done deal just yet, the Bishops expect the diner to relocate to New Hampshire.

“They fell in love with it and they want to buy it,” Vicki said of the prospective buyers. “It looks 99.9% like [the sale is] going to go through.”

Even though the decision to close the diner was beyond their control, the Bishops are still trying to look on the bright side by walking down memory lane.

“There will probably be some tears, but we’ll be OK,” Vicki said of the diner’s final day.

Those who visit the diner in the coming days will walk in and find a notebook on their table. The couple hopes that customers will write their favorite memories of the diner down while enjoying their last meals.