Police: Active shooter situation in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A heavy police presence is seen in Bristol early Wednesday morning due to what police sources are calling an active shooter situation.

Bristol police posted on Facebook telling residents to keep clear of the area of High Street between Washington and Oliver streets.


12 News was first on scene and saw cruisers blocking off several side streets off of High Street as they search the backyards of homes the area.

Rhode Island State Police are also on scene and were seen swarming an area on Bayview Avenue.

12 News is awaiting more information from police.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

